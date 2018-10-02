What the papers say – October 2

The latest from the Conservative Party conference makes the majority of the front pages on Tuesday, with Brexit, rail travel and Boris Johnson all featuring. The Times leads with suggestions of a “grand bargain” which Theresa May will offer to European Union leaders to break the deadlock in negotiations. The paper reports the Prime Minister will offer to limit Britain’s ability to strike free trade deals post-Brexit.

The Daily Telegraph carries a picture of Mr Johnson running through fields in Oxfordshire – interpreted by some as an allusion to the “naughtiest thing” Mrs May said she had ever done. Their main story is on the the first diagnosis target for the NHS on cancers.

The Guardian carries the same picture of Mr Johnson alongside a story in which Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson urges her party to “get behind the Prime Minister”.

The Financial Times reports on General Electric replacing John Flannery as chief executive after a year in the role.

The Metro reports on an announcement made by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling at the conference which will see passengers able to claim compensation for delayed rail journeys through a smartphone.

The i previews Mr Johnson’s speech to conference on Tuesday, calling it a “moment of truth”.

The Independent reports on the impact of changes to the state pension age for women, saying a number of those affected have been driven to self-harm.

The Daily Mirror writes that the Conservatives are in “meltdown”, adding the party is at “civil war over Brexit”.

The Sun carries allegations about the activities of an Apprentice contestant when he was a younger man.

The Daily Mail reports on the “biggest immigration reform for decades”, saying that Mrs May and Home Secretary Sajid Javid have agreed to end EU free movement.

The Daily Express says there could be “radical tax cuts for families and businesses” after Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

And the Daily Star carries comments from TV weight loss expert Steve Miller saying parents should take responsibility for their child’s weight.