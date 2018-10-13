Aloha October! Amid stormy weather it's been the mid-month's warmest day since 2001

It's been windy day for most with pouring rain across parts of Scotland, north-western England and northern Ireland.

Substantial steady rain for some and warm sunshine for others - if quite blustery.

This Saturday has seen a truly split set up.

Wales has seen excessive rain - almost a months worth has fallen in 24 hours for some locations.

For the south-east it's been unseasonably warm, if windy.

Temperatures have peaked at 26C in Norfolk making it the warmest mid October day since 2001.

This follows one of the mildest October nights on record with some places not slipping much below 19C or 20C.