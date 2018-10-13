In Pictures: Rail and roads battered as Storm Callum drenches UK

Video report by ITV News Correspondent James Webster

Storm Callum has continued to cause disruption in several parts of the UK with flooding and falling trees. Motorists were battling tricky driving conditions, and flooding and falling trees have seen major disruption across rail services in Wales, Devon, Cornwall and between the North West and Scotland. Officials warned of danger to life from fast-flowing, deep floodwater, power cuts, and possibly some communities being cut off. A yellow rain warning covers parts of Scotland, the West Midlands and the north west and is in place until midnight.

People watching waves crash against the harbour wall at Porthcawl, South Wales Credit: PA

Motorists were also warned over tricky driving conditions brought by Callum. An amber warning for rain remains in place for parts of south Wales until 6pm, with further flooding and power cuts likely. Around 100 sheep were swept away in floodwater at Pontargothi, in west Wales, with police appealing anyone who finds "any sheep washed up anywhere" to call them.

The Adberdulais tinworks and waterfall centre entrance is flooded in South Wales Credit: PA

One part of south Wales, the Brecon Beacons village of Libanus, recorded 182mm of rain in just 48 hours – way above the monthly total for the region of 169mm. Forecasters are warning of more of the same over the weekend, although some parts of England will escape the worst. Natural Resources Wales is warning people to be alert for more flooding as the heavy rain could see rivers continuing to rise on Saturday.

The River Neath is covered in foam from the extra water pouring over Aberdulais waterfall Credit: PA

Met Office meteorologist Helen Roberts said: "There will be more wet and windy weather for similar parts of the country – predominantly western areas – which could cause more flooding. "The east and south east of England will see the best of the drier and brighter weather, where it will be even warmer than yesterday and could reach 25C – way above average for the time of the year." Storm Callum was named by Met Eireann and is the third named storm of the season to hit the UK. Here's some parts of the country affected by the storm:

A car stranded in floodwater in Tonna near Aberdulais, Neath Credit: PA

A man avoids the waves at Salthill promenade, Co Galway, during Storm Callum Credit: PA

Rail services were plagued by delays, with severe weather affecting services between Preston and Scotland, across Wales, and in South West England Credit: PA

An amber warning for rain remains in place for parts of south Wales, with further flooding and power cuts likely Credit: PA

