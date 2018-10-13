New EU sanctions system vital for tackling chemical weapons: Hunt

New sanctions on countries which use chemical weapons will help “redraw the red line” on the use of the “horrific” substances, Jeremy Hunt said. The Foreign Secretary’s comments came as the European Union prepared to formally adopt a new regime which will allow for asset freezes and travel bans to be imposed on individuals linked to chemical weapons use. The new sanctions system is expected to be approved at a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday and follows the Novichok nerve agent attack in Salisbury which has been blamed on agents from Russia’s GRU military intelligence service.

It also comes in the wake of chemical weapons attacks in Syria which have been blamed on Russia’s allies in Bashar Assad’s regime. Mr Hunt said: “For years there has been an international taboo on the use of chemical weapons, but that is at risk now after Syria and Salisbury. “We now need to redraw the red line that says that for anyone using these horrific weapons, the price will always be too high. “These new sanctions are vital, but they are not the end of the story.”

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will meet EU counterparts in Luxembourg on Monday Credit: PA