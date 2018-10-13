Nicola Sturgeon to unveil ‘common sense’ Brexit plans

A “common sense” alternative to the UK Government’s Brexit plans is to be set out in a new Scottish Government paper, Nicola Sturgeon has revealed. The publication, due out on Monday, will reinforce the case for continued membership of the single market and customs union, Scotland’s First Minister said. It will also argue that the UK Government’s “false choice” between a “bad, possibly blindfold” Brexit deal and a no-deal scenario should not be accepted. The release of the paper will come as the First Minister gives a speech at the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) in London on Monday.

The First Minister will give a speech in London Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Speaking in advance of the address, Ms Sturgeon said: “The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union less than six months from now – but both a withdrawal agreement and a clear, detailed statement on the future relationship must be concluded much sooner. “As things stand, we still have no guarantee of a transition agreement or a detailed proposition setting out the future trading relationship between the UK and EU. “The UK Government seems intent on presenting a false choice between whatever bad, possibly blindfold, deal they manage to conclude and a no deal scenario. “However, the Scottish Government will this week set out our common sense, workable alternative and make clear why we believe there is now an opportunity to seize an alternative path.”

