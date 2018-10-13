Planned silent march from ‘football lads’ turns violent

A planned silent march by an anti-Islam “football lads” group through central London descended into violence. The Democratic Football Lads’ Alliance’s (DFLA) rally spun out of control after supporters pushed through police escorts and fought with officers. Hundreds of mainly middle-aged male supporters were walking from Park Lane to Whitehall before some protesters broke free from the police horse escorts on Pall Mall, with many chanting “Whose streets? Our streets”.

Marchers clashed with police in central London Credit: PA

Vans and riot officers had to separate counter-demonstrators, many of them masked, who shouted: “Nazi scum off our streets” at the DFLA. At Trafalgar square DFLA marchers traded vicious insults with the counter-demonstrators, with both sides gesturing in a hostile manner at each other as riot police sought to keep them apart, bringing traffic around the famous landmark to a standstill. Scotland Yard said it had made only one arrest so far. Demonstrator Peter Mantell, 53, from Crayford, told the Press Association: “I detest some of the people I’m walking with. A lot of them hate people because of the colour of their skin. “I’m a lefty. But I believe we should have a voice against the people who want to hurt everyone and cause harm.” Mr Mantell said he was a supporter of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

Dozens of police officers were in attendance Credit: PA