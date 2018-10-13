Saudi Arabia under pressure to explain Jamal Khashoggi disappearance amid claim his Apple Watch recorded alleged killing

Video report by ITV News Reporter David Wood

The international demand for Saudi Arabia to explain the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi has increased - amid a report an audio file exists from the journalist's Apple Watch that recorded his alleged killing. US President Donald Trump has said on Saturday there will be severe punishment if proof emerges that Mr Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey earlier this month. The Washington Post columnist, who has been missing for 11 days, had written critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A pro-government Turkish newspaper said Turkish officials had the audio recording of the alleged killing.

Does an Apple Watch contain the answer to the mystery of Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance. Credit: PA

The Sabah newspaper has published leaked information from Turkish security officials since reports of the disappearance. The newspaper did not immediately explain how officials there also reportedly have video of Mr Khashoggi’s alleged killing. However, it puts more pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to Mr Khashoggi after he walked into the consulate on October 2. The kingdom has maintained the allegations against it are “baseless”, though an official early on Saturday acknowledged for the first time some believe Mr Khashoggi was killed by the kingdom.

A security guard checks on the entrance of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Authorities recovered the audio from Mr Khashoggi’s iPhone and his iCloud account, the newspaper said. The journalist had given his phones to his fiancee before entering the consulate. The newspaper also alleged Saudi officials tried to delete the recordings first by incorrectly guessing Mr Khashoggi’s PIN on the watch, then later using the journalist’s finger.

A protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

However, Apple Watches do not have a fingerprint ID unlock function like iPhones. The newspaper did not address that in its report. An Apple Watch can record audio and can sync that later with an iPhone over a Bluetooth connection. The newspaper’s account did not elaborate on how the Apple Watch synced that information to both the phone and Mr Khashoggi’s iCloud account. Turkish officials say they believe a 15-member Saudi “assassination squad” killed Mr Khashoggi at the consulate. They have also alleged that they have video of the killing, but not explained how they have it.