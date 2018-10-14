Advertisement

British mountain biker Marc Sutton ‘shot dead by hunter’ in French Alps

Marc Sutton, who lived in the region, has been named locally as the biker killed. Credit: Facebook

A British man who died in France was reportedly shot by a hunter while mountain biking in the Alps.

Marc Sutton, who lived in the region, has been named locally as the biker killed near the Montriond ski resort.

Philippe Toccanier - prosecutor for the Thonon-Les-Bains region - said the death on Saturday was believed to be an accident.

It was reported the victim owned a restaurant in the nearby sky resort of Les Gets Credit: Google Maps

He said the 34-year-old cyclist certainly “couldn’t be confused with game, as he had a coloured helmet and a coloured mountain bike”.

French news agency AFP reported Mr Sutton owned a restaurant in the nearby sky resort of Les Gets.

Mr Toccanier said Mr Sutton, who was originally from Caerphilly, south Wales but lived in France, was cycling down a mountain in the Montriond area at around 6pm when he passed near a group of game hunters.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for shock and is being investigated on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter.

The Foreign Office said: “We are in contact with the local authorities about the death of a British man in France, and we are providing assistance to his family.”