Charity shops to sell job interview clothes for £10

More than 650 charity shops across the UK will each feature a dedicated section of their retail space to the initiative.

The “dress to impress” move is being launched by careers app Debut with the aim of helping jobseekers wear clothes likely to give them a better chance of securing work.

Hundreds of charity shops are supporting an initiative to offer clothes for £10 which are suitable for a job interview.

Charlie Taylor, founder of Debut, said: “Everyone in the UK can benefit from this campaign – jobseekers can pick up a great outfit on a budget and feel interview-ready, whilst everyone else can get involved and donate their own pre-loved interview attire that they no longer need to help a number of fantastic causes.

“The idea for the initiative stemmed from a piece of research we did that revealed that seven in every 10 people aged 16-23 are confused about what to wear for an interview.”

Robin Osterley, chief executive of the Charity Retail Association, said: “Charity shops play a vital role in every community, making them a perfect place to help this campaign start conversations about finding work, give people a helping hand to get into employment, or source a fantastic interview outfit for a good price.

“The initiative is extremely relevant today as competition for jobs is increasing, and people are looking for ways to save money during the job application process.

“Often education around what to wear is also missing and this campaign helps to overcome that whilst supporting great causes across the UK.”