Prince Harry and Meghan to embark on first royal tour as a married couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are embarking on their first royal tour as a married couple. The royal couple will visit Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand between October 16 and 31.

Starting on Tuesday, Harry and Meghan will take part in 76 engagements over their 16-day trip to the Pacific region. The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney, which run from October 20-28. The sporting event – founded by Prince Harry in 2014 – gives sick and injured service personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball. After landing in Sydney, the duke and duchess will travel to Dubbo and Melbourne, before spending three days in Sydney from October 19-21 to mark the launch of the games. They will return for the closing ceremony.

The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney. Credit: PA

However, sport is not the sole focus of the trip. While in Australia, Harry and Meghan will also visit organisations including schools and a rural Flying Doctor service, greet members of the public at the Sydney Opera House, and meet young leaders and community members at Government House. After Australia, the couple will fly to Fiji, where they will be greeted with an arrival ceremony similar to one attended by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 1953. In Fiji, Prince Harry will pay tribute to Fijian war veterans and the couple will attend a state dinner, before flying to Tonga.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George during their tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014. Credit: PA