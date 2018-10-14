Melania Trump reveals why she wore controversial ‘I really don’t care’ jacket on trip to visit migrant children

Melania Trump has explained why she wore a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?” on a trip to visit migrant children who had been separated from their parents. The First Lady admitted it was a message to “people and the left-wing media who are criticising me.” At the time of the June visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Centre in McAllen, Texas, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

Now in an interview with US TV network ABC News, Mrs Trump said the jacket was a statement that the criticism will not stop her from doing “what I feel is right”. She noted that she wore the jacket getting on and off the plane, but not during her visits with children. She said she purposely wore the jacket on the flight back to Washington after seeing “how the media was obsessed about it”. “It was kind of a message, yes,” she said.

