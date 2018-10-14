Man dies in crash involving police car and ambulance on A14 in Suffolk

A man has died in a crash involving a police car and an ambulance.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the A14 at Rougham, Suffolk, at about 4.35am.

A car, followed by a police vehicle and then an ambulance, were all involved in a collision with a man who was in the carriageway, Suffolk Police said.

The man, believed to be 19-year-old and from the local area, died at the scene, and has not been formally identified.