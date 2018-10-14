MPs should not be ‘railroaded’ into bad or blindfold Brexit deal – Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon will warn MPs should not be “railroaded” into accepting a bad or blindfold deal on Brexit on the grounds that no deal would be catastrophic.

In a speech in London, Scotland’s First Minister will say MPs do not have to fall for such a “false choice” and there are other options.

She will set out an alternative to the Brexit choices being considered by Prime Minister Theresa May during a keynote speech at the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) on Monday.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say: “The UK Government has spent two years asserting that no deal is better than a bad deal.

“However they will almost certainly try to railroad MPs into accepting a bad or blindfold deal on the grounds that no deal would be a catastrophe.

“They are threatening us with fire, to make us choose the frying pan.

“MPs do not have to fall for that false choice. Other options are available. Voting against a bad or blindfold deal isn’t a vote for no deal. It would be a vote to open the door to a better deal.

“In fact if the UK Government comes back to Parliament with a bad or blindfold deal, voting against it is the only chance the Westminster parliament will have, to re-set the negotiations and think again.”