- ITV Report
-
Snake falls through ceiling shocking bank clerks during morning meeting
- Video report by ITV News Reporter Ivor Bennett
Morning work meetings can get a little tedious, so anything a little out of the ordinary is usually welcomed by staff.
But bank clerks in southern China's Nanning City will gladly go without any excitement or distractions from now on after an unwelcome visitor dropped in on Friday morning.
Surveillance video captured the moment a 1.5 metre python fell from the ceiling to the floor as nine staff members received their briefing.
The 8.15am intruder clearly had no interest in opening a new account, but was keen to stay in the branch and hunkered down behind a sofa.
Animal welfare officials came in to safely withdraw the reptile, who it is believed was hunting for food when it landed on the bank floor.
Remarkably, it is the second time the Nanning branch had been visited by a snake in the past year.