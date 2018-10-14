Thornberry calls for UK to hold Saudi Arabia to account over missing journalist

Britain must apply the same standards to Saudi Arabia as it does to Russia and hold the state to account over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the shadow foreign secretary has said. Emily Thornberry criticised the UK response so far and said it was time to “end Britain’s blind spot” on Saudi Arabia following claims the Washington Post columnist was killed while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Writing in The Observer, the Labour MP said: “We must apply the same standards to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Israel and Egypt that we apply to Iran, Russia and Syria. “Where any of them abuse human rights and breach international humanitarian law, we must be prepared to call it out in the same measure, rather than treating it as one rule for our supposed friends and another for our supposed enemies.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been under increasing pressure to take tough action over the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi, who has not been seen since October 2, and has said that if reports of Mr Khashoggi’s death prove correct, the UK would regard the situation as “serious”. Ms Thornberry said this was “too little, far too late”. In response to her article, Mr Hunt tweeted: “From the party whose leader wouldn’t even condemn Russia by name after the first ever chemical weapons attack on British soil… we have been robust and will continue to be on this very troubling issue.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Riyadh has faced a chorus of international calls to shed light on what happened to the journalist, and business leaders have already shunned the regime. In a sign of the international concern, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he wanted to know the truth about what happened and expressed fears such disappearances would happen more regularly and become a “new normal”. Financial Times editor Lionel Barber announced the newspaper would be pulling out of its partnership in a high-profile economic conference in Riyadh, while Sir Richard Branson has frozen several business links with the Gulf state.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.