It is set to be a cloudy start for most across England and Wales, with outbreaks of rain slowly travelling east.

Brighter skies are set to follow later, but most will see cooler climates under the rain - though there may still be warmth in the far southeast.

Sunshine and showers can be expected elsewhere throughout the day.

Highs of 21 degrees Celsius can be expected, which is 70 Fahrenheit.