Big businesses pledge investments in fight against climate change

Major companies are investing hundreds of millions of pounds in schemes to cut emissions, from solar panels to overhauling their lorry fleets, it has been announced. The John Lewis Partnership is phasing out all diesel-powered heavy trucks from its fleet by 2028, and is rolling out more than 500 new delivery lorries powered by 100% renewable biomethane fuel. Amazon is installing solar panels on depots across the UK which will generate the equivalent electricity required to power 4,500 homes, and has signed a deal to ensure 100% of the power for its UK buildings is from renewables. And HSBC UK Pensions Scheme has announced it is investing £250 million in solar parks and wind farms around the country, which it said will generate enough clean electricity for the entire population of Oxford.

They are among 30 companies which outlined commitments to tackle climate change and help the environment as part of the Government’s Green GB and NI Week. They include Lidl and Tesco launching new zero-deforestation soy policies to prevent tropical forests being cut down to grow soy, while EDF Energy plans to electrify its own fleet of 1,500 vehicles by 2030 to cut carbon emissions. And companies in the low-carbon heating sector, including Engie, Vattenfall, SSE and Metropolitan, are committing more than £320 million investment to boost growth in low-carbon heating schemes for towns and cities. As it kicked off Green GB Week, the Government claimed jobs in green industries could reach two million by 2030, generating up to £170 billion in exports.

