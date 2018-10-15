Claire’s calls in advisers to explore possible UK store closures

Claire’s is considering a raft of British store closures as the troubled fashion accessories chain becomes the latest high street firm to show signs of distress.

The Press Association can reveal that the company is believed to be talking to restructuring firms regarding a number of options, one of which is thought to include a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), a controversial insolvency procedure used to shed under-performing sites.

Claire’s has more than 350 stores in the UK and dozens of concessions, according to its most recent accounts.

Hundreds of jobs could be at risk if the chain presses ahead with a CVA.

The news comes just days after the chain’s US parent company announced that it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year.