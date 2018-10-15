Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Australia for royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have touched down in Australia ahead of their first royal tour as a married couple.

Harry and Meghan arrived in a rainy Sydney on Monday for the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The trip, their first outside the UK and Ireland, will officially begin on Tuesday and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

The couple were driven from the airport to Admiralty House, the Sydney residence of Governor General Peter Cosgrove, the representative of the Queen in the country.

Hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the couple and cheered as their car was driven into the property a short distance from the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The 76 engagements also include visits to schools, greeting members of the public at the Sydney Opera House, and meeting young leaders and community members at Government House.