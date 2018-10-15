'I feel like I'm failing': Mother of two describes impact of Universal Credit

A mother of two has said the way Universal Credit is being rolled out has made her feel like she is "failing as a mum".

Stacey Brennan spoke to ITV News as political debate about the introduction of the new combined benefit heated up.

She said: "I'm failing as a mum because I can't afford my rent.

"I can't afford to put food in the cupboards, I can't afford to put nappies on their bums.

"My child doesn't go into school with the same uniform as everybody else so that puts a dampener on him going into school".

On Wednesday the former Labour Welfare Reform Minister, Frank Field, claimed that women in his constituency were working in red light districts because of the way Universal Credit is being rolled out.

The Minister in charge of it, Esther McVey, has come under attack from her own side as well as from opposition benches over delays to payments of the new benefit.