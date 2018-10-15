Marilyn Stafford: The woman who photographed the likes of Albert Einstein and Indira Gandhi

At 93-years-old, Marilyn Stafford has accumulated a treasure trove of photographs in a career spanning decades.

Her first job was to photograph Albert Einstein in 1948 and she never looked back.

Famous faces including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Indira Gandhi, Twiggy and Joanna Lumley have all been photographed by the American.

But, she also delved into documenting real-life horrors – most notably Algerian refugees fleeing France's 'Scorched Earth' attacks in 1958.

She told ITV News: “It was a very moving movement – I wanted to photograph refugees that had been bombed out of their homes by the French and who had been displaced – taken to refugee camp at the border of Tunisia, inside Tunisia.”

“To my photographs, I wanted to bring that feeling. Here is a situation which will make you feel something and possibly do something about it – or agitate toward doing something about it and that has been very deeply rooted inside me all during my career.”