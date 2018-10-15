Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies aged 65

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, has died aged 65.

Earlier this month, Mr Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, had returned.

Mr Allen’s company Vulcan said in a statement that he died on Monday.

His sister, Jody Allen, said: “My brother was a remarkable individual on every level.

"Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends."

He and Mr Gates founded Microsoft in 1975 and the company’s big break came in 1980, when IBM decided to move into personal computers.

IBM asked Microsoft to provide the operating system.

The decision thrust Microsoft on to the throne of technology and the two Seattle natives became billionaires.