Police launch new campaign against human trafficking and sexual exploitation

Since January 1 this year 44 women and two men have identified themselves as victims of trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and came forward to seek support.

The £25,000 campaign aims to raise public awareness of what may be going on “in plain sight” in their communities.

Officers said traffickers are making potentially millions of pounds from sexually exploiting victims who are left “highly traumatised” by the experience.

The first ever campaign targeting the perpetrators of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Scotland has been launched by police.

Of those, seven were girls under the age of 18.

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald, crime and protection lead for Police Scotland, said: “Sexual exploitation, or prostitution, is highly lucrative for criminal gangs who exploit people and place them at risk of significant harm.

“People may reply to an advertisement offering work in Scotland and find themselves forced into prostitution for the financial gain of criminals.”

She added: “Sexual exploitation takes place behind closed doors.

“Premises may be rented out short term from landlords or agencies who have no idea that their properties are being used for this purpose.

“Equally, there are landlords who may own numerous properties and who know exactly what is happening in those premises.

“People are being trafficked into and around Scotland and it is unacceptable that people are being bought and sold, exploited and abused in this way.

“We are asking people to be aware and to report if they believe someone is being trafficked or exploited.

“We will target those who control, abuse and exploit others by working collaboratively with partners to ensure that Scotland is and remains a hostile environment to this trade.”

One woman, trafficked to Scotland and rescued during a police operation in Glasgow, was forced into prostitution seven days a week, at least eight hours a day and her exploiters were charging £120 per hour.

She had been in Scotland for three months.