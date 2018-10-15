Theresa May believes Brexit deal is 'still achievable' as she is grilled about backstop deadline

Theresa May has said she believes a Brexit deal is "still achievable" while being grilled by the House of Commons about the precise timings of the Irish backstop.

The questions came after the Government confirmed Brexit talks had run into a "significant problem" over the issue of the Northern Ireland border.

In her opening statement to the Commons, Mrs May said progress had been made on Northern Ireland but two problems remain - the EU's demands over the Northern Ireland backstop and the need for a time limit.

Mrs May called for "cool, calm heads to prevail" after talks last weekend failed to bridge differences between the UK and EU over the future status of the border in Ireland.

She told MPs: "I continue to believe that a negotiated deal is the best outcome for the UK and for the European Union.

"I continue to believe that such a deal is achievable.

"And that is the spirit in which I will continue to work with our European partners".

She also warned of the danger that failure to reach an agreement over the border could result in the UK leaving the EU without a deal in March next year.