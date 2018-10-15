Rail ‘blackspots’ identified in new research

Railway “blackspots” have been identified where services frequently fail to run on time.

Passengers using Manchester Oxford Road suffer from the worst punctuality out of all the stations analysed by consumer group Which?.

More than two-thirds (68%) of its trains have been late of cancelled since the beginning of the year, according to the research.

This was even worse at peak times, with more than three-quarters (77%) of trains not departing or arriving as scheduled.

The station is served by Northern, TransPennine Express, East Midlands Trains and Transport for Wales services, to destinations including Liverpool, Newcastle and Norwich.

York station saw the second worst performance out of those ranked, with 65% of trains departing or arriving late, or cancelled.

Joint third on the list was Birmingham New Street and Gatwick Airport stations, where 60% fail to run to schedule.