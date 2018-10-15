Stephen Hawking delivers final message on challenges of future - from beyond grave

Stephen Hawking has delivered one of his final messages on the challenges of the future - from beyond the grave.

The eminent cosmologist, who had motor neurone disease and died in March, had his final public thoughts broadcast at a special event to launch his last book, Brief Answers To The Big Questions.

Professor Hawking told listeners growing up in an increasingly insular world: "Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet."

His words of advice and defiance, echoing from an Imax screen at London's Science Museum, brought tears to the eyes of his daughter Lucy.

Professor Hawking warned that education and science were "in danger now more than ever before".

He added: "We are … in danger of becoming culturally isolated and insular and increasingly remote from where progress is being made.

"With Brexit and Trump now exerting new forces in relation to immigration and the development of education, we are witnessing a global revolt against experts, and that includes scientists.

"What lies ahead for those who are young now? I can say with confidence that their future will depend more on science and technology than any previous generation's has done."