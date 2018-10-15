UK will be hit by potentially life-threatening cyber attack, security chief warns

There is little doubt the UK will be hit by a potentially life-threatening cyber attack at some point, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned.

A specialist unit is repelling more than 10 attempted attacks every week, many of which are carried out by hackers in nation states "hostile" towards the UK.

Ciaran Martin said he expects the NCSC will have to deal with a “category 1” case in the future, which includes incidents resulting in severe economic or social consequences or loss of life.

Since it became fully operational two years ago, the centre’s frontline teams have dealt with 1,167 cyber incidents.

On Tuesday the NCSC will publish a report laying bare the scale of the danger it is confronting.

Mr Martin, the NCSC’s chief executive, said: “The majority of these incidents were, we believe, perpetrated from within nation states in some way hostile to the UK.

“They were undertaken by groups of computer hackers directed, sponsored or tolerated by the governments of those countries.

“These groups constitute the most acute and direct cyber threat to our national security.

“I remain in little doubt we will be tested to the full, as a centre, and as a nation, by a major incident at some point in the years ahead, what we would call a category 1 attack.”