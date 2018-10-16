Ant McPartlin and estranged wife granted divorce in 30 seconds

Ant McPartlin and his former wife Lisa. Credit: PA

Ant McPartlin and his estranged wife Lisa have been granted a divorce in under 30 seconds. Judge Alun Jenkins, sitting at the Central London Family Court, granted the couple a decree nisi on Tuesday. The 42-year-old, who is one half of TV presenting duo Ant and Dec, confirmed in January he and his wife were splitting following months of speculation about their relationship.

McPartlin was fined earlier this year for driving while more than twice the legal alcohol limit Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

In a statement issued at the time, a representative said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. “Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. “No further statement will be made.” The couple met at a roadshow in Newcastle in the mid-1990s while Lisa was an aspiring pop star in the group Deuce. He has often spoken of their struggle to have children.

McPartlin has stepped back from his TV presenting duties alongside his friend and long-standing co-presenter Declan Donnelly Credit: Matt Crossick/PA