Employment falls slightly but number in work still near record high

The number of people in work has remained at a near-record high despite a slight fall in employment, new figures show.

There were 32.39 million people in a job in the three months to August, a fall of 5,000 on the previous quarter.

It was the first fall since last autumn, although employment is still 289,000 higher than a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said.

Unemployment fell by 47,000 to 1.36 million, giving a jobless rate of 4%.

Average earnings increased by 2.7% in the year to August, from 2.6% the previous month.

Including bonuses, earnings grew by 3.1% compared with 2.9% in the previous period.

The number of people classed as economically inactive increased by 103,000 to 8.7 million after a similar rise in last month’s figures. The total included 52,000 students.

The ONS said average weekly earnings, adjusted for inflation, increased by 0.7% excluding bonuses, compared with a year ago.

Other figures showed that job vacancies increased by 3,000 to a near-record 832,000.

ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills said that while average pay is rising at its fastest pace for a decade, the average worker's spending power is still less than in March 2008.