Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Employment falls slightly but number in work still near record high

Photo: PA

The number of people in work has remained at a near-record high despite a slight fall in employment, new figures show.

There were 32.39 million people in a job in the three months to August, a fall of 5,000 on the previous quarter.

It was the first fall since last autumn, although employment is still 289,000 higher than a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said.

Unemployment fell by 47,000 to 1.36 million, giving a jobless rate of 4%.

Average earnings increased by 2.7% in the year to August, from 2.6% the previous month.

Including bonuses, earnings grew by 3.1% compared with 2.9% in the previous period.

The number of people classed as economically inactive increased by 103,000 to 8.7 million after a similar rise in last month’s figures. The total included 52,000 students.

The ONS said average weekly earnings, adjusted for inflation, increased by 0.7% excluding bonuses, compared with a year ago.

Other figures showed that job vacancies increased by 3,000 to a near-record 832,000.

ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills said that while average pay is rising at its fastest pace for a decade, the average worker's spending power is still less than in March 2008.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Minister of State for Employment Alok Sharma said: “I am particularly encouraged that wages continue to be on the up, outpacing inflation for the seventh month in a row and regular pay is up 3.1% on the year.

“And with unemployment at its lowest since the 1970s, since 2010 there are more people with the security of a job, more people with a regular salary, and more people able to support their families – and that is thanks to action this Government has taken to build an economy that works for everyone.”