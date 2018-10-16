Hospital staff form guard of honour for dying organ donor

Organ donation pledges at a hospital in the US have rocketed after staff were filmed forming a guard of honour as a dying patient who had pledged to donate his organs was wheeled past them on his way to have his life support machine turned off.

All available staff in the intensive care unit at St Luke’s Hospital in Meridian, Idaho, lined the corridor, many of them thanking the 53-year-old man's family as they passed.

The patient's family did not want the man to be named, but allowed the touching video to be shared in a bid to raise awareness of organ donation.

Staff at St Luke's do the "walk of respect" for all patients who have agreed to donate their organs to pay respect to the donors and show support to the families of the patients.