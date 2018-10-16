How papers in the UK and Australia reacted to Harry and Meghan’s baby news

The news of a new royal baby has made headlines across the world after Kensington Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting a child in the spring.

It is no surprise the couple, who have been married for five months, feature on the front of most of the UK’s national newspapers on Tuesday.

But the pair’s happy news is also celebrated on the front of many Australian newspapers too, as Harry and Meghan embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple Down Under.

In typical Aussie, laid-back fashion, the country’s Daily Telegraph runs with the headline “Heir Dinkum!” – a play on the Australian slang “fair dinkum”, meaning fair or truth – and describes the unborn baby as the couple’s “little Aussie beauty”.

The news added further excitement to the royal fever already gripping the country, the paper says.