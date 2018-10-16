Kanye and Kim Kardashian West sign pair of trainers for Uganda's president

Kanye West has met with the President of Uganda, less than a week after holding talks with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The musician and his reality star wife Kim Kardashian West gave President Yoweri Museveni a pair of signed trainers.

He spoke with Museveni, 74, about tourism and industry in the east African nation, in which the rapper is said to be recording music in a tent.

At one point Kanye West said it was going to be like "Jurassic Park, Disney World", prompting the President to ask what Jurassic Park was.