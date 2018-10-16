Urgent question into Parliamentary bullying claims as Speaker John Bercow faces calls to resign

An urgent question on a damning investigation into bullying and harassment of Parliamentary staff has been granted by Speaker John Bercow.

Mr Bercow has faced calls to resign in the wake of the report, which found “urgent and serious problems” in the way abusive behaviour by MPs and staff is dealt with.

The chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, Maria Miller MP, said the report showed “bullying and harassment is coming right from the top” and it is not right for Mr Bercow to oversee reform.

Former Tory minister Mrs Miller told BBC Radio 4’s Today that “the legitimacy of the House of Commons is undermined by having this sort of behaviour and culture prevail”.

She said: “We have outstanding allegations directly against the Speaker, who will be one of the people who will be considering this report, and it cannot be right that the very people who are being criticised so heavily in an independent report are those who are going to be deciding how it is taken forward.”

Asked if this meant Mr Bercow should resign, she said: “Absolutely.”

In her report, Dame Laura Cox QC, a High Court judge, said a culture of “deference, subservience, acquiescence and silence” had allowed the bullying and harassment of staff in the House of Commons to thrive.

Mr Bercow has faced claims – strongly denied – that he bullied two former officials.