- ITV Report
Urgent question into Parliamentary bullying claims as Speaker John Bercow faces calls to resign
An urgent question on a damning investigation into bullying and harassment of Parliamentary staff has been granted by Speaker John Bercow.
Mr Bercow has faced calls to resign in the wake of the report, which found “urgent and serious problems” in the way abusive behaviour by MPs and staff is dealt with.
The chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, Maria Miller MP, said the report showed “bullying and harassment is coming right from the top” and it is not right for Mr Bercow to oversee reform.
Former Tory minister Mrs Miller told BBC Radio 4’s Today that “the legitimacy of the House of Commons is undermined by having this sort of behaviour and culture prevail”.
She said: “We have outstanding allegations directly against the Speaker, who will be one of the people who will be considering this report, and it cannot be right that the very people who are being criticised so heavily in an independent report are those who are going to be deciding how it is taken forward.”
Asked if this meant Mr Bercow should resign, she said: “Absolutely.”
In her report, Dame Laura Cox QC, a High Court judge, said a culture of “deference, subservience, acquiescence and silence” had allowed the bullying and harassment of staff in the House of Commons to thrive.
Mr Bercow has faced claims – strongly denied – that he bullied two former officials.
In her report, Dame Laura said it was “difficult to envisage” how the reforms needed could be delivered under the current senior House administration.
She called for the establishment of an “entirely independent process” for dealing with staff complaints against MPs in which MPs themselves play no part.
Sir Kevin Barron, the outgoing chairman of the Commons Committee on Standards, said the Speaker must quit.
Writing in The Times, he said: “The change in culture has to come from the top, and unfortunately I no longer believe that the Speaker, John Bercow, is the correct person to provide that leadership, so he should step down.”
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen also called on Mr Bercow to consider resigning, saying: "I believe that for the reputation and well-being of Parliament and those who work here, he and others in senior positions of responsibility should consider their positions."
Dame Laura’s report painted a picture of a Commons where MPs enjoyed a “God-like status”, knowing they would never be subject to disciplinary action, and where abusive behaviour was actively covered up.
Complaints ranged from staff being shouted and sworn at and belittled on an “almost daily” basis to the “predatory” behaviour of some male MPs towards female staff.
They included frequent propositioning and “inappropriate touching” – including “trying to kiss them, grabbing their arms or bottoms or stroking their breasts or bottoms” – in an atmosphere fuelled by ready access to alcohol.
The Speaker's office declined to comment on calls for Mr Bercow to quit.