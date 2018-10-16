Prince Charles to tour Royal Deeside distillery

The Prince of Wales is to visit a whisky distillery with a historic royal connection.

Charles is set to meet staff at Royal Lochnagar Distillery in Crathie, Aberdeenshire, when he tours the premises on Tuesday.

The distillery opened as under the name of New Lochnagar in 1845, but it was later renamed Royal Lochnagar following a visit by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1848.

Now owned by Diageo, the base is the smallest of the drinks giant’s 29 Scotch whisky distilleries and it retains traditional methods of manual production.

The visit comes during a busy spell for the royal family, with the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last week and the announcement on Monday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby.

Charles, who has the title of Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, may also get the chance to sample a dram with a special personal connection.

In 1988, a cask of Royal Lochnagar single malt whisky was laid down for him to mark the 140th anniversary of the first royal visit.

On Tuesday, the Duke will have the opportunity to taste the whisky as a 30-year-old, the age at which it will be bottled on his 70th birthday next month.