Review to investigate if hostility to men should become hate crime

Offences sparked by hostility to men or the elderly could become hate crimes following a review of existing laws.

The Home Office has tasked the Law Commission to carry out a review of current hate crime laws as part of a series of new measures announced on Tuesday.

As part of the review, the Law Commission will be looking into whether crimes motivated by hatred based on gender or older people should be hate crimes.

The Press Association understands this includes misandry – prejudice against men – and ageism as well as misogyny.

The terms of reference to the review said it will consider “whether crimes motivated by, or demonstrating, hatred based on sex and gender characteristics, or hatred of older people or other potential protected characteristics, should be hate crimes”.

The review is expected to be published by the end of next year.

It forms part of a refreshed strategy aimed at improving the response to hate crimes and incidents, which are defined as those perceived to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a personal characteristic.

New measures include taxi drivers and door staff being given guidance on spotting hate crime under a new Government clampdown.

Advice will be included in the Department for Transport’s best practice guidance on taxi and private hire vehicle licensing, which is scheduled to be updated in 2019 and will be considered for adoption by all 293 licensing authorities in England, the document says.