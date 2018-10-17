Majority of Scots support onshore wind energy – survey

The majority of Scots back the use of onshore wind energy, a new survey has indicated.

Almost seven out of 10 support onshore wind farms, according to the Survation poll conducted on behalf of Scottish Renewables.

The survey also found majority backing for the continued development of renewable energy sources by the next Scottish Government, with almost eight out of 10 supporting the move.

The poll, which questioned 1,036 people across the country between September 28 and October 2, also indicated high levels of support for other renewable energy technology, with almost 77% of those surveyed backing offshore wind energy, 80% supporting wave and tidal, 81% backing for solar energy, and 67% supporting biomass – energy obtained using organic material.