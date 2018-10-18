A fine and sunny day for most after a cold start

After a cold start this morning, it's going to be a fine and sunny day for most of us across the UK.

Patchy fog will linger in a few spots through the morning, but even here the sunshine will break through to leave a fine day.

There will be some patchy cloud around, mainly across parts of central and southern England.

Temperatures will rise in the sunshine, and it will feel quite warm during the afternoon, with highs of 17 Celsius (63 F).