Hospitals turning to healthcare assistants to plug the care gap – report

NHS hospitals are “plugging the care gap” with healthcare assistants where they are struggling to recruit nurses, a new report suggests.

The document, by BPP University School of Nursing, states that while nursing positions rose by 0.5% between December 2015 to December 2017, the number of healthcare assistants rose by 6.5%.

The authors of the report said that for every additional nurse hired over those two years, almost four extra healthcare assistants were appointed.

They said 29% of care roles in NHS trusts in England are now being carried out by healthcare assistants.

The report, based on responses to Freedom on Information requests to NHS trusts in England – of which 67% of acute trusts responded – states that the number of nurses working in the responding trusts remained “virtually unchanged” over a two-year period, increasing slightly from 270,725 in December 2015 to 272,476 in December 2017.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare assistant roles in these trusts rose from 103,797 in 2015 to 110,450 in 2017.

But the authors cautioned that the nurse vacancy rates in the same period paint a more “alarming picture”.

Across all English trusts, the nursing and midwifery vacancy rate rose from 28,713 in December 2015 to 34,682 in December 2017 – a rise of 21%, they wrote.

“Although nursing numbers appear to be holding up, the sharp increase in vacancies tells a different story. They have soared by over a fifth in two years,” they wrote.