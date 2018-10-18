‘Fred and Rose West of Barry’ jailed for sexually abusing teenage girls

A husband and wife described as the “Fred and Rose West of Barry” have been jailed for a total of 36 years for grooming and raping teenage girls. Peter Griffiths, 65, and Avril Griffiths, 61, abused the girls in a number of locations including at a sex party on a fishing boat. The pair, who took part in dogging and group sex, were found guilty of rape, indecent assault and taking indecent photos of a child relating to three female victims between 1978 and 1993. On Thursday Cardiff Crown Court heard the couple acted together to “fulfil their sexual fantasies” by grooming the girls for sex before they were raped and assaulted.

Peter Griffiths was jailed for 21 years Credit: South Wales Police

One girl was repeatedly raped by Peter Griffiths who was “aided, abetted and encouraged” by his wife, with the girl being plied with alcohol and forced to dress up like a “slag” before passing her between two men for sex. The couple also took her to dogging sites where she was forced to have sex with Peter Griffiths in his van while strangers watched from outside. She originally made a complaint to South Wales Police in 2000 but the force chose not to take up her allegations. A second girl was also taken on dogging trips as a teenager, and encouraged by the couple to pose semi-naked for them when she was just 14. They told her she could make money by letting them take her photo. She told the couple she wanted the photos destroyed quickly after they were taken but the negatives were kept for the couple’s “sexual fulfilment”.

Avril Griffiths was jailed for 15 years Credit: South Wales Police

A third girl who was also groomed and befriended by the couple was drugged and woke to find herself between the couple in bed, with Peter Griffiths having sex with her while his wife pinned her down by her shoulders. She said she next woke up in the bed the next morning with her thighs soaked in blood. Judge Jeremy Jenkins QC said: “That was her first introduction to sex. “What an awful, painful experience that must have been. It has lived with her for the rest of her days. “She is left a broken woman.” The court heard statements from the now adult women, who are in their 40s, with each describing developing mental health problems and turning to drink and drugs after they were abused. The first woman said the Griffiths had “destroyed my life” and left her suffering with depression, anxiety and paranoia. The second woman described herself as “vulnerable” as a child, adding: “That’s why they targeted me.” The third woman told the court: “Even though I’m a mother in my 40s, I’m still scared of them.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.