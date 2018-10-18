Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary will 'continue to incite divisions' says former follower

‘Aisha’ had just converted to Islam when she first encountered Anjem Choudary. She had been trying to understand the faith when the charming preacher, who was then in his early forties, offered what sounded like simpler answers to her questions.

“I attended an event where he was speaking. He was initially very engaging - very charismatic - and there was a level of excitement in the air.”

She admits being “naïve” when she started to mix with some of his most radicalised supporters – attending his sermons and protests. Almost all were young men.

“I saw them as a group of social misfits” she said. “These were people who had been bullied, who felt alienated from the rest of society and felt a sense of belonging in this community.”