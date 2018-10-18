- ITV Report
-
Kleenex bins 'Mansize' tissues following sexism complaints
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Richard Pallot
Kleenex is scrapping its 'Mansize' tissues branding after consumers complained it is sexist.
The company will be changing the name of the tissues to 'Extra Large' following the customer feedback.
Though they are yet to provide a release date, Kleenex has told shoppers to "keep an eye out in shops" for the new boxes.
Kleenex For Men first launched in 1956 with the claim they would “stay strong when wet”.
However consumers have tweeted Kleenex to ask them why its products still use the term "Mansize", saying "the world is changing" and that "it is 2018".
Another user expressed happiness at the re-brand, calling the Mansize labelling "problematic" and "contributing to wider sexism".
Some mocked the move, joking that "Manchester surely needs a rebranding" following Kleenex's decision.
One Twitter user branded the move as "ridiculous" and "hilarious, with another writing "I'm all for equal rights but this is getting petty."
In a statement to the Daily Telegraph, a spokesman for parent company Kimberly-Clark said the firm is registering “a consistent increase of complaints on gender concern”.
“Kimberly-Clark in no way suggests that being both soft and strong is an exclusively masculine trait, nor do we believe that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality," he added.
“Nevertheless, as we remain committed to developing the best possible products for our consumers and take any feedback extremely seriously, we decided to renovate our current product and update the product sub=brand as Kleenex Extra Large.”
ITV News have contacted Kleenex and Kimberly-Clark for comment.
Kleenex is not the only brand experiencing complaints about gender equality in their products.
Supermarket chain Waitrose will be changing the name of its Gentleman’s Smoked Chicken Caesar Roll due to consumer complaints of sexism.
The roll, which is from Heston Blumenthal’s range, contains anchovy mayonnaise, similar to Gentleman’s Relish anchovy paste.
The supermarket issued an apology after Amy Lame, who was appointed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan as the capital’s first Night Csar in 2016, posted an image of the product on Twitter.
“I never knew sandwiches were gender specific. I’m female but thankfully Waitrose let me purchase this anyway," she wrote.
She tagged the organisation Everyday Sexism, which documents instances of sexism experienced on a day-to-day basis.
A Waitrose spokesperson said: “It’s never our intention to cause offence – we’re not dictating who should eat this sandwich. We hope anyone who tries it will love the distinctive flavours.
"However, we are planning to change the name of the sandwich soon.”
BiC For Her pens, which are smaller and have a pink floral design unlike the standard ballpoint pens, have also faced backlash.
One Amazon reviewer wrote sarcastically, "As a women I am incompetent. How can I be expected to write with 12 pens! I have tried using my feet and mouth to help out but still I can't write with more then 9!"