Man becomes 11th person jailed for Grenfell Tower fraud

A man who pretended he was in a relationship with a Grenfell Tower victim to gain accommodation has become the 11th person to be jailed for fraud relating to the tragedy.

Koffi Kouakou claimed to have been living on the 14th floor of the west London high-rise with Zainab Deen, who he said was his partner, Scotland Yard said.

Ms Deen died in the fire on June 14 last year along with her two-year-old son Jeremiah.