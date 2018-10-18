Man dies after ‘fight’ at London block of flats

A man has died after being assaulted at a block of flats in south-west London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called at about 5.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a group of men fighting at the building on Charlotte Despard Avenue, Battersea.

A 46-year-old man was found injured and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.15pm.

All the suspects had fled before police arrived.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation, and said the incident happened in a communal area of the flats.

The victim’s next-of-kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 020 8721 4005, contact police via Twitter @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.