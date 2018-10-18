Parents ‘fear screen time fuels children’s inactive lifestyle’

More than half of parents believe their children spend too much time sitting down because they are on devices like mobile phones or games consoles, a survey has suggested.

Internet Matters, a non-profit organisation which helps families stay safe online, conducted a study ahead of the autumn half-term break.

It indicated 54% of parents were worried that screen time was fuelling their child’s inactive lifestyle, with more than a third (36%) saying device use meant their children did not play outside enough.

Parents were asked about their children’s use of any connected device, which could be a mobile phone, laptop or tablet.

The survey of 2,022 parents in the UK indicated they worry more about exercise as their children get older.

Nearly half (49%) of parents with children aged 14 to 16 were concerned about a lack of exercise, compared with 31% of those with youngsters aged four to five.