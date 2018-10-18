Prime Minister Theresa May says authorities have power and experience to supervise Anjem Choudary

Police and probation services are equipped to manage Anjem Choudary following his release from prison, Theresa May has said.

The prime minister said authorities have a range of powers to supervise the preacher in the community.

Choudary, who was convicted of inviting support for Islamic State, also known as Daesh, is expected to leave prison on Friday.

Asked about the case at a press conference in Brussels, Mrs May said: “On the question of Anjem Choudary, obviously he’s an extremist preacher.

“He pledged his allegiance to Daesh. He was convicted of inviting support for them.”

She added: “If and when any terrorist offender is released, well-rehearsed plans are put in place to keep the public safe.

“The police, the prison, the probation service and other agencies have a range of powers available to them.

“They also have significant experience in dealing with such offenders.

“This includes the setting of strict licence conditions, such as restrictions on movement and internet access and stringent curfews, the breach of which could result in immediate recall to prison.”