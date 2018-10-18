- ITV Report
Royal superfan bursts into tears after getting hug from Prince Harry in Melbourne
A royal superfan was left sobbing tears of joy after getting a hug from Prince Harry in Melbourne.
India Brown was one of thousands of people who had turned out to greet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they visited the city's Royal Botanic Gardens.
Ms Brown, 19, had a sign saying: “Been here since 4am, loved you since I was 8”. As Prince Harry leaned in to give her a hug, she burst into tears.
Prince Harry and Meghan received a rapturous reception on day three of their 16-day tour, which will also take in New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.
The parents-to-be were given countless gifts including toys, flags and flowers as a group began to sing Stand By Me, the gospel song performed at the royal wedding in May.
One of the larger presents of the day came from Courtney Pistone, 10, who held a large teddy over the barriers and handed it to Meghan for the unborn baby.
She said: “I gave it to her for the nursery. I thought it would be suitable because we didn’t know if it was a boy or a girl and both boys and girls like bears.”
Signs held aloft by the crowd included ones saying “Worth the detention” and “Fresh Prince with red hair”.
Among those who did not make their way to school was Rhys Pratt, eight, who begged his mother Naomi to take the day off.
He said: “I wanted to come here so badly but my mum said I had to go to school. My dad is from Yorkshire in England and I really love Harry and Meghan, so after I promised to make a flag to give to them, my mum said she would take me.”
Harry and Meghan then went on to the city’s Government House, where they were presented with a display of 150 women showcasing a number of activities, including netball, yoga, boxercise, cricket, cycling and Zumba.
Meghan appeared to enjoy the fitness display and was convinced to throw an Australian Football League game ball.
“I’m not sure I will be good,” she nervously laughed as she delicately threw the ball to one of the women. “I’m not sure I did it right!”, she added.
The Duchess also received a fright from a miniature F1 car as the couple were shown a display by the F1 in Schools team and were given the chance to race two miniature cars.
Pupils from Trinity Grammar, who have been involved with the programme, forgot to tell the couple about the noise generated by the car’s hydraulics when they started.
The lights went out and both Harry and Meghan pressed the buttons to launch their cars along the state dining room table.
There was a loud bang and Meghan looked surprised, then doubled over with laughter, as Harry looked on with a smile.
The duke and duchess went on to be given a taste of Australia as they had lunch at Charcoal Lane, a social enterprise restaurant in Melbourne’s trendy Fitzroy suburb, where chargrilled kangaroo was on the menu.
Harry and Meghan also visited South Melbourne Beach, after taking a short tram ride in the city.
The couple spoke to pupils from Albert Park Primary School about the importance of keeping beaches tidy and they were presented with Beach Patrol T-shirts before making their way to the airport and onward to Sydney.