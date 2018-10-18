Royal superfan bursts into tears after getting hug from Prince Harry in Melbourne

A royal superfan was left sobbing tears of joy after getting a hug from Prince Harry in Melbourne. India Brown was one of thousands of people who had turned out to greet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they visited the city's Royal Botanic Gardens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they visited the city's Royal Botanic Gardens. Credit: PA

Ms Brown, 19, had a sign saying: “Been here since 4am, loved you since I was 8”. As Prince Harry leaned in to give her a hug, she burst into tears. Prince Harry and Meghan received a rapturous reception on day three of their 16-day tour, which will also take in New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

The Duchess of Sussex meets the crowds. Credit: PA

The parents-to-be were given countless gifts including toys, flags and flowers as a group began to sing Stand By Me, the gospel song performed at the royal wedding in May. One of the larger presents of the day came from Courtney Pistone, 10, who held a large teddy over the barriers and handed it to Meghan for the unborn baby. She said: “I gave it to her for the nursery. I thought it would be suitable because we didn’t know if it was a boy or a girl and both boys and girls like bears.”

People wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to arrive Credit: PA

Signs held aloft by the crowd included ones saying “Worth the detention” and “Fresh Prince with red hair”. Among those who did not make their way to school was Rhys Pratt, eight, who begged his mother Naomi to take the day off. He said: “I wanted to come here so badly but my mum said I had to go to school. My dad is from Yorkshire in England and I really love Harry and Meghan, so after I promised to make a flag to give to them, my mum said she would take me.”

Prince Harry meets women taking part in a demonstration of sporting activities Credit: PA

Harry and Meghan then went on to the city’s Government House, where they were presented with a display of 150 women showcasing a number of activities, including netball, yoga, boxercise, cricket, cycling and Zumba. Meghan appeared to enjoy the fitness display and was convinced to throw an Australian Football League game ball.

The Duchess of Sussex threw an Australian rules football. Credit: PA

“I’m not sure I will be good,” she nervously laughed as she delicately threw the ball to one of the women. “I’m not sure I did it right!”, she added. The Duchess also received a fright from a miniature F1 car as the couple were shown a display by the F1 in Schools team and were given the chance to race two miniature cars.

Pupils from Trinity Grammar, who have been involved with the programme, forgot to tell the couple about the noise generated by the car’s hydraulics when they started.

The Duchess also received a fright from a miniature F1 car as the couple were shown a display by the F1 in Schools team Credit: PA

The lights went out and both Harry and Meghan pressed the buttons to launch their cars along the state dining room table. There was a loud bang and Meghan looked surprised, then doubled over with laughter, as Harry looked on with a smile.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look at traditional native Australian ingredients Credit: PA

The duke and duchess went on to be given a taste of Australia as they had lunch at Charcoal Lane, a social enterprise restaurant in Melbourne’s trendy Fitzroy suburb, where chargrilled kangaroo was on the menu.

The couple meet lifeguards on South Melbourne Beach. Credit: PA

Harry and Meghan also visited South Melbourne Beach, after taking a short tram ride in the city.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet crowds on South Melbourne Beach Credit: PA