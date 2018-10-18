- ITV Report
Rescuers free pony trapped in storm drain
Emergency responders in Houston went to the aid of a pony that was trapped in a storm drain.
A police officer raised the alarm when he spotted a manhole cover was off and heard a noise before seeing the animal several feet down in the drain, KPRC-TV reported.
Firefighters sedated the pony before cutting the concrete around the drain to free it.
The horse recovered quickly after drinking some water and even stopped to graze on some grass before being turned over to animal control officials.