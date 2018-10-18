Think you're a code-breaker? Try these GCHQ puzzles

GCHQ's experts have created a new collection of brainteasers for the intelligence agency's second puzzle book.

The book also features authentic entrance exams set for would-be recruits and anecdotes about the people, technology and partnerships that are central to GCHQ's mission.

The agency, which works alongside other intelligence services and law enforcement to protect the UK from terrorism and cyber attacks, marks its centenary year in 2019.

But do you have the mental know-how to become Britain's top spy?