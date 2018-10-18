What the papers say – October 18

Brexit tops the agenda on Thursday after Theresa May indicated she was ready to consider extending Britain’s transition out of the EU for a further year to the end of 2021. “Brextra time!”, declares The Sun, as it reports that the move would risk infuriating the hardline Brexiteers intent on leaving the EU next March.

The Daily Telegraph says Mrs May was playing for time as she called on EU leaders to show “courage” and come up with “creative” ideas to break the Brexit deadlock.

But The Guardian says the PM “irritated” the leaders by offering no new ideas to solve the Irish border question, instead highlighting the progress made by officials since the Salzburg summit last month.

Delaying Britain’s transition out of the EU by another year would mean contributing another annual £10 billion payment to the EU budget, the Daily Mail reports.

The i reports that Mrs May was open to an extension in a bid to save the Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, the Metro reports that Emmanuel Macron’s government has proposed that Britons living in France will instantly be deemed illegal immigrants if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.

And the Financial Times says one of the US’s top market regulators has threatened to stop European banks from using American futures markets if the EU refuses to water down post-Brexit plans to oversee clearing houses.

In other news, the Daily Mirror carries an interview with the mother of poisoned former spy Sergei Skripal, who says she fears she will never see her son again.

The Times leads on an investigation which it says found a young autistic woman was “pimped out” by her carers.

And the Daily Express reports that charities and campaign groups reacted furiously to plans to cut free TV licences for the UK’s oldest pensioners.