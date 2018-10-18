What the papers say – October 19

Advertisement

Brexit remains top of the agenda on Friday after what was billed as a crucial summit ended without a major breakthrough.

Theresa May was left “isolated” over her plan to keep Britain tied to the EU for longer, reports The Daily Telegraph, which says the Prime Minister was “savaged” by her own party.

Mrs May is facing “the most perilous week of her premiership” after “infuriating” all sections of the Conservative Party, The Times reports.

The Financial Times says Mrs May’s offer to keep Britain tied to the EU until 2021 has sparked a “torrent of criticism at Westminster”.

The i also reports that a no-deal Brexit is looming after Mrs May’s meeting with EU leaders broke up with deadlock.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that EU leaders are preparing to support Mrs May’s “desperate” attempts to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Saudi Arabia – which is facing international scrutiny following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi – has poured hundreds of thousands of pounds into a “charm offensive” targeting British MPs, the Daily Mail reports.

The Daily Mirror reports that a man was murdered after telling drug dealers to stop selling outside his London flat.

A Second World War veteran is being denied a diabetes monitor which could transform his life due to a healthcare “postcode lottery”, the Daily Express reports.

Kleenex is renaming its “mansize” tissues as “extra large” after “snowflakes moaned they are sexist”, the Daily Star says.

And one of Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers has been hit by the so-called “Strictly curse”, The Sun reports.

The newspaper says Dianne Buswell, who is partnered with Joe Sugg for the current series, has ended her relationship with Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan.

